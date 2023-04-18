MOSCA, Colo. (KDVR) — Multiple rescue reptiles were killed in a fire Tuesday morning at a farm in Alamosa County.

The Colorado Gator Farm, located in the southern town of Mosca, posted about a fire that started at about 4:30 a.m. in its reptile barn. The farm is home to hundreds of rescued reptiles including alligators, crocodiles, pythons, rattlesnakes, iguanas, and turtles.

While no humans were injured in the early morning blaze, the farm said most of the rescue snakes, lizards, tortoises, parrots and cats died. Three dwarf caimans and several turtles and tortoises were rescued by the Mosca-Hooper Fire Department.

The Colorado Gator Farm said that all the alligators and crocodiles that were outside the building are safe and that everything in its fish building was unharmed.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but foul play is not suspected, according to the fire department.

The farm said the damage from the fire was extensive and it is working on the cleanup, which will take some time.

“We are devastated. But there is a positive to focus on, and we have hundreds of animals that are healthy that we still need to take care of. Prayers are appreciated. We will get through this,” said the Colorado Gator Farm on its Facebook.

The Colorado Gator Farm thanked the Mosca-Hooper Fire Department for keeping the blaze from spreading to other structures.