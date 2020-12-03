Multiple police departments pursue vehicle after shots fired, ends with 2 in custody

DENVER (KDVR) — Two people are in custody after a pursuit by two police departments ended on foot on Thursday morning.

According to Westminster police, officers witnessed shots fired from a white Cadillac traveling southbound on Federal Boulevard.

WPD officers attempted to stop the vehicle but failed to do so. The department sent out a ‘Be On the Lookout’ (BOLO) to surrounding counties after ceasing the pursuit.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted the car around W. 67th and Pecos Street. Officials report officers used tire deflation devices to stop the car and it landed in a small field.

Two adults fled on foot but ACSO deputies took both into custody, authorities report. According to police, no one was injured.