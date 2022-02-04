Woman killed, 2 men wounded, in Aurora church shooting

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman was killed and two men were wounded in a Friday night shooting at an Aurora church.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the call came in around 8:24 p.m. from Iglesia Faro De Luz Church at 538 N. Olathe Street. “Numerous people” were in the church when it happened.

The suspect fled before police arrived, police said.

The woman died at the scene, according to police. The two men shot were transported to a hospital and are expected to survive. Another person was transported to the hospital for medical reasons.

Police said they are working to determine what led up to the shooting. A police spokesperson said investigators learned there was some sort of relationship between the suspect, identified so far as a male, and one of the victims.

Police were working to positively identify the suspect Friday night. Witnesses were transported to police headquarters for interviews.