DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that involves multiple vehicles on West Gunnison Place.

Police are on scene of a hit-and-run crash in the 1800 block of West Gunnison Place in the Ruby Hill neighborhood. The road sits just northwest of Ruby Hill Park.

According to DPD, multiple injuries from the crash have been reported, although the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time. DPD did not immediately release the number of cars involved in the hit-and-run or how many were injured.

Police advise drivers to take alternate routes.

The investigation is ongoing. FOX31 will update this story as more information becomes available.