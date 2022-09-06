Multiple people were injured in a rollover in Centennial.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — South Metro Fire Rescue is responding to a single-vehicle rollover with multiple people injured, including juveniles.

SMFR is in the area of Picadilly Street and Netherland Street near Pioneer Park. According to firefighters, one car rolled over and injured five occupants inside.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, four of the occupants were juveniles.

At least one victim has serious injuries and at least one has minor injuries. Two victims were transported to a local hospital, according to ACSO.

