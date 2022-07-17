DENVER (KDVR) — Multiple people were injured in an early morning officer-involved shooting on Larimer Street.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers were in the 20th and Larimer Street area around 1:30 a.m. to monitor the LoDo crowd. The intersection is near many popular bars like the Larimer Beer Hall and the Marquis Theater. Officers were patrolling the area as bars let out their late-night crowds.

Police said there was a disturbance near the intersection involving an armed person. Officers then moved toward the person when they realized the person was posing a significant threat.

DPD reported that officers fired their weapons and the party immediately went down. Officers immediately began to render aid to the downed suspect.

Officers said they also became aware of other people in the crowd who had been injured from the incident. Multiple ambulances were called to treat the victims and transport them to local hospitals.

According to police, the suspect is currently in critical condition and the other victims are considered to be in serious condition. Police have not released how many people were shot or injured. FOX31 has reached out for comment on their status and fired the shots.

This is a breaking news story, more information will be updated as it becomes available.