Multiple people hurt in Littleton house fire

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) – UPDATE: Officials have confirmed six people have been transported to the hospital and their condition is being listed as stable.
Firefighters located the fire in the basement of the home and are currently ventilating the structure.
People inside the home reported an explosion before the fire started, knocking out windows. South Metro safety officers are using thermal imaging cameras to continue monitoring heat and smoke coming from the basement.
Officials said to expect delays in the area of South Broadway and Orchard Road. Southbound Broadway is closed near the fire scene.
EARLIER STORY: South Metro Fire Rescue said in a tweet there is a “mass casualty incident” at the scene of a house fire on South Broadway in Littleton.
Fire authorities said Sunday morning that multiple patients are being treated on scene by South Metro personnel. Six people have been transported to the hospital.
Smoke from the structure is visible in the area.
Story developing…