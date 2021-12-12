Multiple people hurt in Littleton house fire

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) – UPDATE: Officials have confirmed six people have been transported to the hospital and their condition is being listed as stable.

Firefighters located the fire in the basement of the home and are currently ventilating the structure.

People inside the home reported an explosion before the fire started, knocking out windows. South Metro safety officers are using thermal imaging cameras to continue monitoring heat and smoke coming from the basement.

Officials said to expect delays in the area of South Broadway and Orchard Road. Southbound Broadway is closed near the fire scene.

Check this out: a whole window, frame and all, blown off this home in Littleton where there were reports of an explosion.



Here are investigators from @SouthMetroPIO and crews from @XcelEnergyCO inspecting gas lines at this house and others in the area. pic.twitter.com/4hXbonMX8z — Third of his name (@RogelioMaresIII) December 12, 2021

House fire on South Broadway in Littleton near Orchard



South Metro Fire: explosion reported, 6 people injured, in stable condition, fire was in a basement, smell of gas



The home is a short term rental. pic.twitter.com/WQbMLKsyFp — Third of his name (@RogelioMaresIII) December 12, 2021

SMFR medic units transported a total of 6 people to the hospital. All are in stable condition. Firefighters located the fire in the basement of the home & are currently ventilating the structure. Expect delays in area of S Broadway and Orchard Rd. SB Broadway closed near scene. pic.twitter.com/xbrfyHHlDd — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 12, 2021

EARLIER STORY: South Metro Fire Rescue said in a tweet there is a “mass casualty incident” at the scene of a house fire on South Broadway in Littleton.

Fire authorities said Sunday morning that multiple patients are being treated on scene by South Metro personnel. Six people have been transported to the hospital.

Smoke from the structure is visible in the area.

South Metro is responding to a house fire on S Broadway in Littleton. Smoke showing from the structure. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/jyrwkcuWnO — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 12, 2021

Update: This call has been re-classified as a mass casualty incident due to multiple patients being treated on scene by South Metro personnel. — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 12, 2021

Story developing…