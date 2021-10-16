Multiple people hospitalized trying to avoid wrong-way driver on I-25

The wrong-way driver was also involved in a hit-and-run crash just before the multi-vehicle crash

DENVER (KDVR) – A driver faces multiple charges after she hit another vehicle at Interstate 25 and Alameda, fled the crash scene, then drove in the wrong direction on I-25 and caused a multi-vehicle crash at 8th Avenue.

The two crashes happened within minutes of each other around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

The multi-vehicle crash involved around five different cars that were trying to avoid the wrong-way driver, who was later identified as 34-year-old Jessica Taylor, according to Denver police. Taylor was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-25.

Five people were transported to the hospital as a result of the crash at I-25 and 8th Avenue. Denver police said those people did not sustain serious injuries.

The other person involved in the hit-and-run crash with Taylor was transported to the hospital, and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Taylor was seriously injured when she crashed at I-25 and 8th Avenue, according to police. She was cited with DUI and reckless driving causing injury.

