Police are looking for a suspect in Brighton. (Credit: Brighton Police Department)

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Multiple officers are in Brighton looking for a man wanted for multiple charges including assaulting a peace officer.

According to the Brighton Police Department, there is a large police presence in the Eastgate Village area. The Eastgate Village is a manufactured home community northwest of Barr Lake State Park.

Officers are looking for a Hispanic man with a stocky build. He was initially reported wearing a red sweatshirt, but police provided an up update 30 minutes later that the man had removed the sweatshirt. The man does have handcuffs on one wrist. Those are all the details officers could provide at this time.

BPD said the man is wanted for multiple charges including assaulting a peace officer and kidnapping.

If you see this man, call 911 immediately.

This is breaking news, FOX31 has a crew on the way and is working to learn more details about the suspect.