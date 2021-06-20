Multiple injured in hot air balloon crash at Chatfield State Park

First responders help injured parties after a hot air balloon crash in Jefferson County, Colo. (Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Emergency crews responded to two hot air balloon crash landings at Chatfield State Park Sunday morning.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded to a hot air balloon crash landing near the swim beach at Chatfield Reservoir. Multiple injuries were reported to be associated with that incident.

A second crash landing is reportedly at Waterton Canyon. No injuries were reported in that incident.

This is a developing story. Details will be reported as they are received.

From Chatfield State Park where a hot air balloon crashed to the SW of the gravel ponds. pic.twitter.com/vzMmgA07uq — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) June 20, 2021

Deputies on scene of a hot air balloon crash near swim beach at Chatfield Reservoir. Crash was on land; multiple injuries, some passengers transported. PIO enroute; ETA is 50 mins. pic.twitter.com/gnOY9csxY0 — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 20, 2021