Multiple injured in hot air balloon crash at Chatfield State Park

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Emergency crews responded to two hot air balloon crash landings at Chatfield State Park Sunday morning.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded to a hot air balloon crash landing near the swim beach at Chatfield Reservoir. Multiple injuries were reported to be associated with that incident.
A second crash landing is reportedly at Waterton Canyon. No injuries were reported in that incident.
This is a developing story. Details will be reported as they are received.