Multiple injured in hot air balloon crash at Chatfield State Park

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

First responders help injured parties after a hot air balloon crash in Jefferson County, Colo. (Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Emergency crews responded to two hot air balloon crash landings at Chatfield State Park Sunday morning.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded to a hot air balloon crash landing near the swim beach at Chatfield Reservoir. Multiple injuries were reported to be associated with that incident.

A second crash landing is reportedly at Waterton Canyon. No injuries were reported in that incident.

This is a developing story. Details will be reported as they are received.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories