Multiple hospitalized following shooting in Falcon

FALCON, Colo. (KXRM) — Multiple victims were hospitalized with unknown injuries following an early morning shooting on Sunday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

At 12:30 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting near the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive in the Meridian Ranch neighborhood located in Falcon. EPSO had received reports of multiple shots being fired in the area.

The public was asked to secure their homes and to stay away from doors and windows. The shelter-in-place order was lifted as of 4:30 a.m. Sunday per EPSO.

Those with any camera footage of the incident or further information about this incident are asked to contact EPSO at (719) 520-7777.