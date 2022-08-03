AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Fire Rescue is responding to a multiple home fire on East Whitaker Drive.

According to a tweet from AFR, a large smoke plume is visible from the fire burning in the 17400 block of East Whitaker Drive. AFR confirmed multiple single-family homes were involved in the fire.

Crews said no injuries have been reported as of this point but fire suppression efforts and structure searches are still ongoing.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and captured footage of what appeared to be severely burned structures that lacked exterior walls and roofing. Footage from the helicopter also showed what looked like a fire that was, for the most part, extinguished.

Multiple homes are on fire in Aurora. (KDVR)

AFR has asked drivers to stay away from the area as the crews need access to the neighborhood to protect life and property.

This is breaking news FOX31 has a crew on the way and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.