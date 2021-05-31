Multiple headstones damaged in Fort Logan cemetery crash

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says a car crashed into multiple headstones at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Monday after side swiping two parked vehicles.
The suspected driver was a woman who remained at the scene. Police believe alcohol or another intoxicant was a factor in the crash.
Lora Thomas was visiting her father’s gravesite when she saw a car in between headstones. She sent a Tweet about the incident.
Police have not released any information on what charges were filed against the driver.