Multiple headstones damaged in Fort Logan cemetery crash

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says a car crashed into multiple headstones at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Monday after side swiping two parked vehicles.

The suspected driver was a woman who remained at the scene. Police believe alcohol or another intoxicant was a factor in the crash.

Lora Thomas was visiting her father’s gravesite when she saw a car in between headstones. She sent a Tweet about the incident.

Traffic jam going to Dad’s grave at Ft Logan. There’s a car in between headstones. Saw an officer cuff a woman and walk her away. Hope no one got hurt. pic.twitter.com/jhTeOj0ZUi — Lora Thomas (@LoraThomasCO) May 31, 2021

Police have not released any information on what charges were filed against the driver.