Multiple headstones damaged in Fort Logan cemetery crash

by: Keely Sugden

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says a car crashed into multiple headstones at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Monday after side swiping two parked vehicles.

The suspected driver was a woman who remained at the scene. Police believe alcohol or another intoxicant was a factor in the crash.

Lora Thomas was visiting her father’s gravesite when she saw a car in between headstones. She sent a Tweet about the incident.

Police have not released any information on what charges were filed against the driver.

