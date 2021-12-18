PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — South Metro Fire Rescue firefighters battled multiple grass fires started by Douglas County fireworks displays.

Video from Dawn Rodgers shows a fire near Interstate 25 and Hess Road in Parker.

SMFR was on scene and said the fire was under control. They continued to monitor the area to make sure all hot spots had been put out.

The grass fires were started by planned fireworks displays put on by Douglas County.

“Fireworks sites at Rueter-Hess Reservoir and Griggs Road in Highlands Ranch both resulted in brush fires. SMFR was on site and both locations when they occurred and additional resources were called to help. No injuries occurred and no structures were threatened,” SMFR tweeted.

It took over an hour to fully extinguish all three sites near Castle Rock, Highlands Ranch and Parker.

The county’s website reads: “the displays were designed, and locations determined, while working closely with law enforcement agencies in the County, as well as fire protection agencies.”

As Colorado is in a drought, the dry conditions pose a higher fire danger around the state.