CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Regional Emergency Coordination Committee in the San Luis Valley says several fire departments have responded to a fire in Conejos County.

What is described as a very large log pile fire was reported around 7 a.m. near County Road FF and Road 6, SLV Emergency said.

No structures have been impacted and no evacuations have been ordered. The fire is approximately two acres in size, SLV Emergency said.

The following departments are currently on scene battling the fire:

Monte Vista

Capulin

Alamosa

La Jara

Romeo

Antonio

Carmel

Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control

SLV Emergency said people should avoid the area so firefighters can work to put out the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.