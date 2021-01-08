Multiple explosions under investigation in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora investigators are trying to find who’s behind two explosions in the city over the past couple of weeks.

So far, no one has been injured. But investigators fear it may only be a matter of time.

The first explosion happened on Christmas Day at about 5:30 a.m. People living near the 18000 block of East Mansfield Avenue reported hearing the device going off. Two homes were damaged.

The second explosion happened Jan. 7 at about 4:45 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Pagosa Circle. That’s about a mile from the first event. One home was damaged in the second explosion.

Police and fire investigators are asking neighbors for any security camera footage, doorbell camera footage or photos they may have of those areas at the time of the explosions.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also investigating the explosions.

If you have any information please contact Aurora Police or our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers (720) 913-7867.