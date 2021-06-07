Woman killed after hitting deer on I-25 near Castle Pines, 12 people injured

CASTLE PINES, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol says a woman is dead after hitting a deer on Interstate 25 near Castle Pines.

CSP said the initial crash happened around 12:53 a.m. A call came in that someone hit a deer near northbound I-25 and Happy Canyon Road.

The vehicle that hit the deer was disabled. CSP said the scene became chaotic and other vehicles started crashing, including one into the disabled vehicle.

The woman in the vehicle that hit the deer was pronounced dead on scene.

At least 12 other people were injured in the crash. It is unclear how many vehicles were involved, but CSP believes at least four to five vehicles were involved.

CDOT said southbound I-25 reopened around 7:05 a.m.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.