DENVER (KDVR) — If you have expired tags or an unregistered vehicle, consider yourself warned. Multiple agencies will be on the lookout this weekend and ticketing drivers during an enforcement campaign.

The Aurora Police Department along with Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will be on the hunt for expired tags beginning Sunday, June 25 through July 1.

According to APD, officers will be on the lookout for drivers in cars that are unregistered or have significantly expired tags that are more than three months old.

If you get caught with expired tags, it’ll cost you a pretty penny. APD said if you are stopped by officers, it could result in a $93 ticket on top of late fees assigned by the state.

This enforcement campaign is in an effort to encourage residents to get caught up on their vehicle registration.

Besides just being the law, APD said there are other benefits to keeping your car up to date. Money from vehicle registrations funds recreational opportunities and road improvement projects throughout the state, and motorists can purchase a discounted state park pass during registration.

To learn more about how to register your car, visit the Colorado Department of Revenue’s website.

Can I renew my vehicle registration online?

You can renew your vehicle registration online at mydmv.colorado.gov if your current registration is set to expire within a month and your vehicle does not have a hold on it

Here’s what you will need to renew online:

License plate number

Vehicle Identification Number or Verification Code

Current vehicle emissions, if applicable

Current Colorado Insurance

A valid credit card or check (if payment is required)

Colorado has been cracking down on drivers who are on the road without proper paperwork after the Colorado Registration Fairness Act was passed in 2022 and took effect on Jan. 1.

It enforces the law that drivers must update their vehicles in a timely manner or face the price.