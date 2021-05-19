Multiple charges filed against former Loveland police officers involved in arrest of 73-year-old with dementia

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Multiple charges have been filed against two Loveland police officers involved in the arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia.

The charges were filed on Wednesday against Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali.

Hopp is facing multiple felony charges related to felony assault, attempting to influence a public servant, and official misconduct.

Jalali is facing multiple misdemeanor charges related to peace officer failing to report use of force, peace officer failing to intervene, and official misconduct.

Hopp, who arrested Garner, Jalali who was also on the scene, both resigned from the police department last month.

The charges show an incident date of April 15, which was the date Garner’s attorney filed a lawsuit against the Loveland Police Department.

