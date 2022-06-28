WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Several law enforcement agencies across northern Colorado are searching for four suspects in a series of burglaries that spanned from Longmont to Fort Lupton and unincorporated Weld County.

According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, the Fort Lupton and Weld County burglaries happened on June 22, with the Longmont burglary on June 28. The suspects targeted car dealerships between 11:30 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Police say the suspects all wore masks during the crimes. They were armed baseball bats and at least one long gun. The sheriff’s office said it’s possibly an AR-style gun.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on these crimes can leave an anonymous tip with Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and may be eligible for a cash reward.