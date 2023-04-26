JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Three 18-year-olds have been arrested in connection to the rock-throwing crime spree in Jefferson and Boulder County that killed a 20-year-old woman.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of three suspects in a case that has grabbed the attention of many in the metro area as well as nationally.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, JCSO said they arrested Joseph Koenig, Nicholas “Mitch” Karol-Chik, and Zachary Kwak. The three men are all 18 years old and were taken into custody at their parents’ homes in Arvada.

According to Jacki Kelley with JCSO, all three men were seniors at three different high schools in Jefferson County. Investigators do not believe they had any relation to the victims in the crime spree.

All three are suspected of throwing rocks, and all are facing charges of first-degree murder – extreme indifference. Additional charges are expected to be filed at a later date.

JCSO said it is unclear which suspect was driving during the crime spree, but they can confirm they were driving a black 2016 Chevy Silverado.

The three suspects were arrested in connection to the rock-throwing crime spree that killed Alexa Bartell on April 19. Bartell, of Arvada, was driving northbound near the 10600 block of Indiana Street. JCSO believes the suspects threw a large rock either from a vehicle or the side of the road at Bartell’s car.

Investigators say the rock hit Bartell, and she was killed.

This was not the first instance of rocks being thrown at cars that night. There was a total of seven victims. Two people sustained minor injuries and many vehicles were damaged.

FOX31 spoke with another victim on Tuesday.

“I have a lot of anger that they would do this. I have a lot of anger that they took somebody’s life,” victim Nathan Tipton said.

JCSO worked with Westminster Police, Arvada Police, and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office to identify the suspects.

JCSO said that mobile device forensics and support from the public ultimately led them to the suspects. The department said they received 300 tips from the community.

Mugshots of the suspects are not available at this time.

These arrests come on the heels of Crime Victims’ Rights Week.