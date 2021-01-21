Multiple $150,000 Powerball winners in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Lottery announced on Thursday that 2 winning Powerball tickets were sold in our state but neither were the jackpot.

One ticket was sold at Walmart at 21475 East Quincy Avenue in Aurora. The ticket matched 4 of 5 numbers plus the Powerball number for a total prize of $150,000.

The second ticket was sold at Broadway Wine & Spirits at 207 Broadway in Sterling. This ticket also matched 4 of 5 numbers plus the Powerball for a total prize of $150,000.

A single Powerball ticket sold in Maryland is the winner of an estimated $731.1 million jackpot, the first to get the top prize in months.