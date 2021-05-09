7 adults dead after birthday party shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Seven adults are dead after a man walked into a birthday party in southeast Colorado Springs and began shooting early Sunday morning.

Colorado springs police say just after midnight around 12:18 a.m., they got reports of a shooting in the area of Preakness Way near Powers and Hancock Expressway.

Upon arrival, officers located six deceased adults and one adult male with serious injuries who was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said it appears that a birthday party was being held at the trailer in the 2800 block of Preakness Way for one of the victims. Friends, family and children were gathered inside the trailer to celebrate when the shooting occurred.

The suspect, a boyfriend of one of the female victims, drove to the residence, walked inside and began shooting people at the party before taking his own life.

The children at the trailer were uninjured by the suspect and are now with relatives.

Police are still investigating to determine a motive.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski released a statement Sunday:

“Words fall short to describe the tragedy that took place this morning. As the chief of police, as a husband, as a father, as a grandfather, as a member of this community, my heart breaks for the families who have lost someone they love and for the children who have lost their parents. From the officers who responded to the shooting to the investigators still on scene, we are all left incredibly shaken. This is something you hope never happens in your own community, in the place that you call home. When these types of unspeakable acts happen, there is nothing that can be done to fully rebuild what was lost or replace those who are no longer with us. My vow to this community and to the families who have lost someone today, is that this department will do everything we can to find you the answers you deserve and be here for you with an unwavering support.”

The names of the victims and the suspect will be released at a later date once the coroner has made an official identification of the deceased and determined the cause and manner of death.

On Sunday, Governor Jared Polis released this statement regarding the shooting:

“The tragic shooting in Colorado Springs is devastating, especially as many of us are spending the day celebrating the women in our lives who have made us the people we are today. Multiple lives were taken today by this terrible act of violence. Families torn apart, and at a birthday party no less. My deepest condolences and prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone else impacted by this tragedy.”

Anyone who has information about this crime, or is a witness who has not spoken with detectives, is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.