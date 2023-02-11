AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Officers are investigating a multi-vehicle crash at Chambers Road and 1st Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

The Aurora Police Department said there were four vehicles involved in a crash in the area of Chambers Road and 1st Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

Police said the status of the drivers and passengers involved is not known at this time.

All northbound lanes of Chambers had been closed after the crash, and some eastbound lanes of 1st Ave were closed. As of 3 p.m., all roads were open.