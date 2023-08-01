DENVER (KDVR) — Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 70 in Jefferson County, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect driver who allegedly caused the crash was out of Denver and has been taken into custody, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

The Denver Police Department said the suspect was allegedly involved in a carjacking at Colfax Avenue and Race Street. When officers attempted to stop him, he took off which began a pursuit and led to the crash.

Eastbound I-70 is closed at the US 6 exit and only one lane is open on westbound I-70, JCSO said. The highway will be closed for several hours.

This is a breaking story and updates will be posted as information is received.