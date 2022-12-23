Multiple cars and semis were involved in a crash at Tower Road and I-70.

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Westbound Interstate 70 at Tower Road has closed due to a multi-vehicle crash that involved semi-trucks and cars.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, westbound I-70 is closed from Airpark Road to Airport Boulevard due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Police are on scene where multiple semis and cars were involved in the collision. APD confirmed some drivers have reported injuries but none were life-threatening.

Temperatures on Friday morning are still below zero causing icy road conditions. The Pinpoint Weather team said negative wind chill warnings are in effect until 11 a.m.

APD said there is no estimated time for reopening.

FOX31 has a crew on the way to learn more about the collision. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.