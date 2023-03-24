VAIL, Colo. (KDVR) — A multi-vehicle crash resulted in the closure of all westbound lanes of I-70 between Copper Mountain and Vail on Friday morning.

The closure, at MP 178, started around 8 a.m., and there was no estimate for when the lanes would reopen.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said traffic is being diverted onto the south frontage road and that travel may be slow-going.

Those driving westbound may also be detoured at Copper Mountain to a southern route on Colorado 91 and US Highway 24.