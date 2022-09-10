AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Early Saturday morning at roughly 10 a.m., an explosion happened in Aurora and now crews are asking all people in the area to stay away.

First responders with Aurora Fire Rescue were called to a multi-family residential structure on the 14500 block of East Alameda Avenue after witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from a building.

Once AFR crews arrived, they began searching for the source of the smoke and that’s when the explosion happened.

Multi-family structure explosion in Aurora – debris – (Aurora Fire Rescue)

“At this time it is unknown what the exact origin of the explosion was but all searches have been negative and all crews have mitigated hazards and are out of the structure at this time awaiting assistance with utilities control,” AFR said in a tweet.

Two “green patients” were transported to University hospital and a third was taken to the Medical Center of Aurora. The extent of the third patient’s injuries is not known at this time.

Evacuations have been imposed for all people in the vicinity of the structure, located at 14565 East Alameda Ave. According to AFR, the structural status of the building has not been determined.

The American Red Cross is now working alongside AFR to help those who have been temporarily displaced by this explosion.

