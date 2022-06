LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — South Metro Fire Rescue said crews are responding to a “multi-casualty incident” on Interstate 25 around Castle pines Parkway.

Colorado Department of Transportation shut down northbound I-25 between Castle Pines Parkway and RidgeGate Parkway while crews worked the scene. The highway was reopened around 2:40 p.m.

SMFR said five patients have been transported to multiple hospitals.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.