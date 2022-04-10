BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was killed in a multi-car crash at Highway 157 and Valmont Road in Boulder late Saturday night.

Colorado State Patrol received a call at 11:30 p.m. Saturday night and closed all northbound lanes of Highway 119, also known as the diagonal, at Valmont. Three cars were involved in the fatal crash.

Officers identified the three cars involved and their drivers. The first car was a 2002 Dodge Dakota driven by a 17-year-old girl from Boulder. She was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The second car was a 2018 Subaru Legacy driven by a 33-year-old man from Boulder. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Officers said his car may have held multiple passengers.

The final car involved was a 2006 Honda Accent driven by a 65-year-old woman out of Longmont. The state of her injuries is unknown.

Officers confirm one person has died as a result of this crash but cannot confirm which driver it is at this time. The crash was officially cleared and cleaned up around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation by CSP, further information and the state of the victims will be released as they become available.