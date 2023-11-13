DENVER (KDVR) — A major crash closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 25 in Broomfield.

According to the Broomfield Police Department, a multiple-vehicle crash closed all southbound lanes of I-25 south of Highway 7. The area is near the 144th Avenue exit.

The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. on Monday.

Broomfield Police did not immediately say how many cars were involved and if any injuries were reported.

SkyFOX flew over the scene where several emergency vehicles were blocking the lanes. A huge backup could be spotted.

Broomfield Police were asking drivers to avoid the area. For detours around the closure, visit the Denver traffic map.

The highway was reopened just after 7 a.m.