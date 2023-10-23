DENVER (KDVR) — Police are investigating a multi-car crash that shut down Colfax Avenue.

Around 6:30 a.m. Monday, SkyFOX flew over a large scene on eastbound Colfax just east of Interstate 225. Several ambulances and fire trucks responded to the crash.

According to the Aurora Police Department, seven cars were involved in the crash. Five injuries were reported, including two people who were taken to the hospital with serious injuries and three others who had minor injuries.

All lanes on eastbound Colfax are closed, for detours visit the Denver traffic page. Aurora Police said Colfax will be closed for several hours.

Just before 9:30 a.m., Aurora Police provided an update on the closure. Eastbound Colfax remains closed and it is expected to be closed for several more hours. Traffic from Colfax will be diverted onto southbound I-225.

Police are asking drivers to consider using 6th Avenue as an alternate east-west route.