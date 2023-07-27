DENVER (KDVR) — Arvada Police said Thursday morning that a truck used in an early morning smash-and-grab has been found.

“It was recovered this morning by one of our patrol officers,” said Arvada Police Spokesman, Chase Amos.

Authorities say the truck was discovered in an apartment complex parking lot, just north of West 80th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.

Surveillance footage shows two men involved in the burglary of Arvada Rent-Alls on Ralston Road at about 4:20 a.m. Monday.

In the video, one of the suspects loads the items in what appears to be a red Ford F-150.

“We know this red F-150 has been involved in multiple burglaries around the metro area,” Amos said.

Amos said the truck was stolen out of Greenwood Village and contained “numerous items that we believe are from Arvada Rent-Alls.”

There was a bag inside the truck that Amos said was full of key fobs, presumably stolen from other vehicles.

The owner of Arvada Rent-Alls said about 15-thousand-dollars-worth of equipment was taken, in less than 15 minutes.

Though the truck was recovered, police said the two suspects still remain at large.