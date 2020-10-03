Mullen High School cancels first football game after player tests positive for COVID-19



DENVER (KDVR) — A private southwest Denver high school’s football team will have to miss its season opener after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

“Following CHSAA’s COVID-19 mandates, the Mullen football program immediately ceased gatherings as soon as they learned of their teammate’s positive case,” said Kathleen Pericak, media manager for Mullen High School.

“The program and the staff were exposed on Thursday, Sept. 24. Their quarantine will extend through Oct. 7,” she added.

The season opener against Legend High School isn’t until Oct. 9, but Mullen still will not be eligible to compete.

A statement sent to FOX31 on Friday explained Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) mandates each team complete nine days of practice before competing in a full-contact game.

Instead, the game will be deemed a “no contest” in an already shortened, six-game regular season.

CHSAA confirmed Friday night a “no contest” will not count as a forfeit, telling FOX31 “[it] means that the game is just like it wasn’t scheduled. It doesn’t count in any way on a team’s record.”

“We’re disappointed, but we’re committed to the health and welfare of our team,” said Pericak.

Pericak explained the positive COVID test came at a time when Mullen High School was already in Phase 3: remote learning.

“We had had two students in separate cohorts that had tested positive for COVID-19. So the school was already in remote learning for 14 days,” she said.

Pericak says it’s too late to switch to “Season C,” which starts in the spring.

“This isn’t what we wanted. This isn’t what we expected. With that being said, we knew this would be a possibility,” said Pericak, adding, “It’s very impressive to see the Mullen High School community and football program come together and move forward and take this hit, but use it as fire to focus and get back on track for week 2.”

Mullen is scheduled to play Ralston Valley on Thursday, Oct. 15.

For more information on CHSAA rules and regulations regarding COVID, visit its website.