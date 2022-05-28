COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored two goals to help lead Nashville to a 3-1 win over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.
After the win, Nashville improved to 6-4-4, while the Rapids dropped to 5-6-3.
