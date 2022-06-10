DIVIDE, Colo. (KDVR) – If you’ve ever craved acquiring the inherent abilities that all Davy Crockett-esque individuals seem born with, then look no further, for officials in Teller County are offering a free class that’s sure to arm attendees with some impactful outdoor skills.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m. on June 25, the annual Outdoor Skills Day will kick off at Mueller State Park and will be free of charge for all who have either an annual vehicle pass, which costs $80, or a day pass, which costs $9.

This is a chance for those interested in gathering more survival skills for their treks out into the Colorado wilderness to do so under the tutelage of CPW’s finest.

“It was a popular event each year until we had to suspend it due to COVID,” Program Coordinator Linda Groat explained. “We hope folks come back and bring a friend. Where else can you learn to fly fish, climb through a ‘cave,’ hit the bull’s eye with an arrow and catch a rainbow trout, all in one day?”

Specific activities taught during Outdoor Skill Day

Target shooting with .22-caliber rifles and shotguns

Archery

Fishing

Fly fishing

Geocaching

Caving

S’mores Station

Wildlife information

Camping

Families are encouraged to attend as a child cannot attend on their own. Also, there will not be any food sold at this event, so be sure to bring along a picnic lunch of sorts.

All attendees will be able to choose to partake in which activities they wish, but all are welcome to partake in every tutorial if they want to.

Also, don’t miss out on the new additions to the program this year. A cave simulator and a mobile earth and space observatory have also been added to the curriculum.

If you are interested in attending this event but want more information, you can visit the park’s website or simply contact the park’s office by calling 719-687-2366.