Mudslide shuts down I-70 westbound near Avon

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Travelers heading west on Colorado’s largest mountain highway may need to plan for a detour as crews dig out yet another mudslide in the state.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said I-70 was closed Thursday afternoon at exit 167, between Eagle-Vail and Avon. Alternate routes are required while crews dig out.

I-70 also closed Wednesday through Glenwood Canyon because of a flash flood warning, increasing the risk of mudslides.

There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories