Mudslide shuts down I-70 westbound near Avon

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Travelers heading west on Colorado’s largest mountain highway may need to plan for a detour as crews dig out yet another mudslide in the state.
The Colorado Department of Transportation said I-70 was closed Thursday afternoon at exit 167, between Eagle-Vail and Avon. Alternate routes are required while crews dig out.
I-70 also closed Wednesday through Glenwood Canyon because of a flash flood warning, increasing the risk of mudslides.
There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.