Mudslide shuts down I-70 westbound near Avon

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Travelers heading west on Colorado’s largest mountain highway may need to plan for a detour as crews dig out yet another mudslide in the state.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said I-70 was closed Thursday afternoon at exit 167, between Eagle-Vail and Avon. Alternate routes are required while crews dig out.

I-70 also closed Wednesday through Glenwood Canyon because of a flash flood warning, increasing the risk of mudslides.

#I70 westbound: Safety closure at Exit 167 – Avon. Highway is closed westbound due to mudslide in area; use alternate route. https://t.co/j1zxOzNm08 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 22, 2021

There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.