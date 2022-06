GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Heavy rains triggered a mudslide in Grand County, shutting down Highway 125 on Sunday evening.

The highway is closed from Buffalo Creek to Cabin Creek along the road that connects Grandby to Walden. The road will be shut down through Sunday night, and will only be open for local Rand residents, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

A mudslide has closed down Highway 125. Courtesy: Grand County Sheriff’s Office

A mudslide has closed down Highway 125. Courtesy: Grand County Sheriff’s Office

A mudslide has closed down Highway 125. Courtesy: Grand County Sheriff’s Office

This story will be updated with more details as they become available.