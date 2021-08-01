Mudslide closes Loveland Pass

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – CDOT said Sunday morning U.S. 6 over Loveland Pass is expected to be closed for much of today and “probably longer” due to a mudslide near A-Basin.

Officials say to use Interstate 70/Eisenhower Tunnel as an alternate route.

“Hazmat vehicles are being escorted through the tunnel at the top of the hour so regular traffic will be stopped to allow for this operation to take place. Expect to see traffic stops at both portals of the tunnel each hour or as necessary when Hazmat vehicles need to get through,” a CDOT representative said.