PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) –The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office says a mudslide has closed Highway 133 just north of Redstone and south of Carbondale.

The mudslide was reported at 12:04 a.m. on Wednesday.

There is no estimated time of when the road will reopen. No injuries have been reported.

TRAFFIC: CO 133 (south of Carbondale) remains CLOSED due to mudslides per COtrip/@ColoradoDOT Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/A6IJDE1sj6 — Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) July 21, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.