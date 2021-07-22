Mudslide closes Highway 125 from Trail Creek to CR 54

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A mudslide closed Highway 125 in both directions Thursday afternoon.

The closure was between Trail Creek and County Road 54, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

A flash flood warning was in effect for the area through 8 p.m.

The highway had already been closed this week because of a mudslide.

CDOT warned Tuesday to prepare for major road closures throughout Colorado for at least the next week, as monsoon weather is in full effect and mudslide and flood risk is high.