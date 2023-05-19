LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Locked gates and “closed” signs are greeting Lakewood residents at two popular trailheads.

City officials have temporarily closed Green Mountain Park and the Mount Carbon Loop trail, within Bear Creek Lake Park, due to “muddy conditions.”

Green Mountain resident Alicia Petty is a frequent visitor.

“I’ve been here over 30 years,” she said,” and I’ve never seen the same May twice.”

Despite the bad news, Petty understands the rationale.

“Yeah, it stinks. But, if it prepares the trails for the summer, then great!” Petty said.

Lakewood officials say the closed areas will remain closed until “further notice.”