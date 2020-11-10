Much of Arapaho, Roosevelt National Forests reopen; Christmas tree cutting still in limbo

Grandfather and a small girl getting a Christmas tree in forest. Getty Images/Halfpoint

DENVER (KDVR) — Much of Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests will reopen to visitors after several weeks of fire closures. 

However, permits for holiday tree cutting are still being evaluated due to recent wildfires.

According to the US Forest Service, there will still be forest closures in the Grand Co., Boulder Co. and Larimer Co. areas, due to concern of potential hot spots and burned trees that could unexpectedly fall.

Forest officials say they are hoping to release plans for holiday tree cutting in mid-November.  Other national forests in Colorado continue to offer permits for holiday tree cutting. Be sure to verify with each location before going as regulations are rapidly changing due to COVID-19.

Denver/Front Range Christmas Tree Cutting area Forest Offices:
Pike and San Isabel National Forests 
South Platte Ranger District
(Buffalo Creek)
30403 Kings Valley Drive,
Suite 2-115,
Conifer, CO 80433
(303) 275-5610		Pikes Peak Ranger District
601 S. Weber St., 
Colorado Springs, CO
(719) 636-1602
Leadville Ranger District
810 Front St, 
Leadville, CO 80461
(719) 486-0749		San Carlos Ranger District
3028 East Main St., 
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 269-8500
Salida Ranger District
5575 Cleora St., 
Salida, CO 81201
(719) 539-3591		South Park Ranger District 
P.O. Box 219, 320 Hwy 285, 
Fairplay, CO 80440
(719) 836-2031
Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests
Canyon Lakes Ranger District 
(Red Feather Lakes – cash only)
2150 Centre Avenue, Building E
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 295-6700		Sulphur Ranger District, Fraser/Winter Park
9 Ten Mile Drive
Granby, CO 80446
(970) 887-4100
White River National Forest 
White River National Forest Christmas Tree Permit information.White River National Forest
Supervisor’s Office
900 Grand Ave.
Glenwood Springs, CO 81601
(970)-945-2521		 
Christmas Tree Cutting area Forest Offices Outside the Front Range
San Juan National Forest
Supervisors Office
15 Burnett Court
Durango, CO 8130
(970) 247-4874

