Much of Arapaho, Roosevelt National Forests reopen; Christmas tree cutting still in limbo

DENVER (KDVR) — Much of Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests will reopen to visitors after several weeks of fire closures.

However, permits for holiday tree cutting are still being evaluated due to recent wildfires.

According to the US Forest Service, there will still be forest closures in the Grand Co., Boulder Co. and Larimer Co. areas, due to concern of potential hot spots and burned trees that could unexpectedly fall.

Forest officials say they are hoping to release plans for holiday tree cutting in mid-November. Other national forests in Colorado continue to offer permits for holiday tree cutting. Be sure to verify with each location before going as regulations are rapidly changing due to COVID-19.