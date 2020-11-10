Much of Arapaho, Roosevelt National Forests reopen; Christmas tree cutting still in limbo

DENVER (KDVR) — Much of Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests will reopen to visitors after several weeks of fire closures.
However, permits for holiday tree cutting are still being evaluated due to recent wildfires.
According to the US Forest Service, there will still be forest closures in the Grand Co., Boulder Co. and Larimer Co. areas, due to concern of potential hot spots and burned trees that could unexpectedly fall.
Forest officials say they are hoping to release plans for holiday tree cutting in mid-November. Other national forests in Colorado continue to offer permits for holiday tree cutting. Be sure to verify with each location before going as regulations are rapidly changing due to COVID-19.
|Denver/Front Range Christmas Tree Cutting area Forest Offices:
|Pike and San Isabel National Forests
|South Platte Ranger District
(Buffalo Creek)
30403 Kings Valley Drive,
Suite 2-115,
Conifer, CO 80433
(303) 275-5610
|Pikes Peak Ranger District
601 S. Weber St.,
Colorado Springs, CO
(719) 636-1602
|Leadville Ranger District
810 Front St,
Leadville, CO 80461
(719) 486-0749
|San Carlos Ranger District
3028 East Main St.,
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 269-8500
|Salida Ranger District
5575 Cleora St.,
Salida, CO 81201
(719) 539-3591
|South Park Ranger District
P.O. Box 219, 320 Hwy 285,
Fairplay, CO 80440
(719) 836-2031
|Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests
|Canyon Lakes Ranger District
(Red Feather Lakes – cash only)
2150 Centre Avenue, Building E
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 295-6700
|Sulphur Ranger District, Fraser/Winter Park
9 Ten Mile Drive
Granby, CO 80446
(970) 887-4100
|White River National Forest
|White River National Forest Christmas Tree Permit information.White River National Forest
Supervisor’s Office
900 Grand Ave.
Glenwood Springs, CO 81601
(970)-945-2521
|Christmas Tree Cutting area Forest Offices Outside the Front Range
|San Juan National Forest
Supervisors Office
15 Burnett Court
Durango, CO 8130
(970) 247-4874