CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Thursday that the road leading to the top of Mount Evans will not open for Memorial Day weekend due to snow and wind.

Crews have been working diligently since a late-spring snowstorm to plow the highway, but a Tuesday system dropped more snow on the high Colorado peak.

There is currently no timetable for CO 5 Mt. Evans Road to reopen. You can learn which mountain roads will be open in time for the holiday weekend here.