MSU professor offers insight on how to combat racism in current climate

DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) — The death of George Floyd has left many people wondering, “What can we do? How can we ignite real change and take a stand against racism in our communities?”

“How do we change hearts and minds? How do we invite other people to understand the realities in which some of us live that they might not have to experience?” Dr. Katia Campbell said.

Dr. Campbell is an Associate Professor of Communication Studies at MSU Denver. After the death of George Floyd, her inbox flooded with emails as students reached out looking for guidance as to what they could personally do to spark change.

“It does start with us,” Campbell said.

Campbell says to get real change people need to vote and elect the right officials at all levels.

“I absolutely think voting is critical, critical. We’ve seen it over the last few years what leadership or lack of leadership look like or what leaders look like when they’re intentionally divisive.”

She said another active step we can take is to speak up among peers. If someone makes a racist comment, call them out, even if it’s uncomfortable.

“As politely and calming as possible, tell someone this is not okay and this is why it’s not okay and having education around that,” Dr. Campbell said.

But she says don’t expect immediate change in that moment, she says persuasion works in increments. Campbell also suggests donating to a cause that you care about. Smalls steps to change the big picture.

“We have to decide what side of history are we going to be on…and are we going to walk in fear or are we going to walk in defeat?”

Dr. Campbell will be the moderator for an upcoming live stream panel of MSU Denver Scholars.

The topic is titled, “How do we talk about race?” It will be held Friday, June 12 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.