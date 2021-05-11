‘Mr. Torrez not only stalked the victims in this case, he hunted them’; Englewood man sentenced to 45 years

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — David William Torrez of Englewood, has received the maximum sentence allowed under his plea agreement after he opened fire on his estranged wife and her male companion last year.

According to an arrest affidavit, on Feb. 21, 2020, Aurora PD was dispatched to South Pagosa Way around 8:30 p.m. after several people reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area. When police arrived, they found a man and a woman inside a parked vehicle. The male victim, 40-years-old at the time, had been shot seven times, including two gunshot wounds to the head, four to the upper left arm and one to the right femur.

The female victim, 38, was uninjured and told investigators that her male companion had used his body to shield hers.

The female victim told police that she had been separated from Torrez since Jan. 1, 2020 and that since then he had been stalking her and had even placed a tracking device on her car. She also advised investigators that her husband had a history of abusive behavior.

Investigators say the woman heard the voice of Torrez say “I hope you’re happy with yourself” during the shooting.

“Thanks to the hard work of the Aurora Police Department, the judge handed down an appropriate sentence that recognizes the horrors these victims have fought through,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Elizabeth Oldham, head of the Domestic Violence unit and one of the prosecutors on the case said. “We hope this will provide the victims some sense of security.”

After being located later that night in Dacono, Torrez was taken into custody. He pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder on March 4 and was sentenced to 45 years on May 3.

“Mr. Torrez not only stalked the victims in this case, he hunted them. In a planned execution, the defendant shot one of the victims seven times — including twice in the head — while the victim protected the defendant’s estranged wife from the bullets,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Brian Eckhardt, who prosecuted the case with Oldham. “This would have been a double homicide but for the strength and determination of the victims.”

The victims in the case had this to say:

“We would like to publicly thank those who worked so tirelessly and tremendously on this case for both of us. From the first officer on scene, to the medics who arrived so quickly, to Dave Sutherland and his amazing team at the Aurora Police Department, and of course to Brian Eckhart and Elizabeth Oldham, the DAs who put so much care into their prosecution and fighting for justice for us as survivors. We will forever be grateful to those mentioned and everyone in between. Gratitude is so forgotten these days, but we are grateful.” “And to any woman or any person who might be in a situation of control and abuse: Please get help. You do not have to be in a situation where you’re being beaten for it to get bad, drastically and progressively. If there is extreme verbal, social, emotional and other forms of abuse — stalking and physical abuse will soon follow. Seek help, and get the law involved early. You are not alone, and it is not normal or justifiable to be in a home filled with fear, control and threats. The only reason we are alive today is because of a hero who sacrificed his body, and for the tireless medical efforts along with miracles that kept that hero alive.” Statements issued by the victims

“Domestic violence knows no cultural, economic or geographic boundaries; it is an insidious crime we see in all communities,” District Attorney John Kellner said. “This was an especially egregious case deserving of a strong sentence. I am proud of the work my Domestic Violence team does for all DV victims, and especially their work on this case.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, visit Violence Free Colorado for a list of resources closest to you, or contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.