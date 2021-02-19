Moving Weld County into Wyoming would take Colorado voter approval

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Earlier this year, a push started for Weld County to secede from Colorado and become part of Wyoming.

Originally, the political committee “Weld County Wyoming” wanted to get a measure on the November ballot that would “instruct Weld County Commissioners to engage and explore the annexation of Weld County with the State of Wyoming’s Legislature.”

However, it does not look like it will be that simple for the group. In order to change the boundaries of a state, the measure would have to be put to vote by Colorado voters, according to the group.

On the Weld County, WY movement’s Facebook page Friday, an update was provided:

“All of us at the Weld County, WY movement got some news on how to proceed with the annex of Weld County into Wyoming.” shared the group.

Here’s what the group says needs to happen going forward:

The way we wanted to do things is incorrect and would be a waste of money and time. So we have to change. The Colorado Constitution defines the boundaries of the state. So, to change those boundaries an amendment to Article 1 would have to be voted on by the Colorado voters. So this went from a petition in Weld County to a state wide vote. There are many different ways we can approach this. The team and I have to wrap our heads around this over the next few days. We are hoping to have a new foundation and direction in the next few weeks. Thanks for your patience and support.

A similar idea was proposed in 2013 under the failed “51st State Initiative,” which attempted to form a new state with several northern Colorado counties. It passed in five of the 11 Colorado counties where it appeared on the ballot.