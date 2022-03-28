DENVER (KDVR) — Anthony Brusseau is struggling to adjust to a new home without any furniture or clothing.

He said he paid a deposit of more than $2,000 to move his belongings from Denver to Indiana on Feb. 22 but hadn’t heard from the mover until this week, despite trying to contact the owner several times.

Brusseau said the company added extra charges for the move.

“It was 50% higher,” he said. The total amount was more than $10,000.

Brusseau added that many items can’t be replaced.

“(There are) my wife’s mother’s ashes. This guy has personal belongings,” he said.

The Problem Solvers have received and found several complaints about H and M Relocation Services. We did not find the owner of the company at any of the listed addresses.

Brusseau said the owner contacted him shortly before FOX31’s story aired and said the items will be delivered this week. The Problem Solvers will follow up.

How to avoid moving company fraud

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said it is important to check references and reviews before hiring any moving company.

“The critical thing is the moving company is someone you can trust, and just because you go through a broker or some other intermediary doesn’t mean that your moving company is trustworthy. Do your homework,” he said.

Concerns about fraud should be reported to Stop Fraud Colorado.

Keylen Villagrana of the Denver Better Business Bureau is currently tracking moving company complaints.

“It really has to do with the city, the real estate, how many people are moving to Denver, how many people are moving out, so it makes sense why the complaints are a little bit higher,” she said.