Movies and TV episodes based on Colorado crimes

DENVER (KDVR) — Numerous movies and television show episodes have been created on crimes that have occurred in Colorado.
From a full documentary on the Chris Watts’ murders to multiple episodes dedicated to the disappearance and murder of Kesley Berreth, here’s the full list:
- American Murder: The family next door
- Unbelievable
- Voyeur
- Chris Watts: Confessions of a killer
- Cellmate Secrets: Chris Watts
- The Vanishing of Kelsey Berreth
- Killer Couples: Patrick Frazee and Krystal Kenney
- Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
- Casting JonBenet
- JonBenét: An American Murder Mystery
- The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey
- The List: Who Killed JonBenet?
- Who Killed JonBenet?
- Generation Columbine
- We are Columbine
- The Columbine Massacre: In the Killer’s Mind
- Over The Edge: Toni Henthorn
- Wicked Witness: Pam Candelario
- Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda
- Valley of the Damned
