COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — On a cold, windy Thanksgiving Day, a stream of people continued visiting a memorial set up to remember the people who were killed at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

Many people FOX31 spoke with said they wanted to take time this holiday, not only to remember the dead but the living families who are missing loved ones this day when so many families gather.

Alan Lavoie and Terry Holbert of Denver knew they had to come to this growing memorial near the bar and pay their respects.

“(I am sad) for these individuals just living their lives. Then their lives are tragically taken away and all at young ages. It is just horrible,” Holbert said.

The two men from Denver stopped at the memorial before joining their own Thanksgiving Day traditions this day.

“Because it’s a holiday and these people do not have their loved ones. It’s ripping. It heart-wrenching. But we wanted to show our support for these folks,” Lavoie said.

Hugs, prayers constant at Club Q memorial

Since the shooting, countless people have visited the memorial to show support for the LGBTQ community. Notes placed at the site are bringing people to tears. Hugs and prayers are constant.

Natasha Ray of Denver said she continues trying to process the tragedy that struck here.

“I have a lot of people that are a part of the queer community, and the tragedy hit me, and I felt numb,” Ray said.

“It felt like a day that I needed to be here to get rid of that numb feeling,” Ray added.

Each person comes for their own reason.

Holidays like Thanksgiving just seem to break hearts even more if that is even possible.

“Our thoughts are with these people’s families and with them. Just being who they are and having their lives end this way, it is just sad,” Lavoie said.